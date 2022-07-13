Lightspeed India raises $500 million for India and Southeast Asia

-
VC firm Lightspeed on Tuesday announced that it raised $500 million for India and Southeast Asia as the firm deepens its commitment in the region.
This is part of the $7 billion that the fund house has raised.
Lightspeed joins the list of a few fund houses that have raised funds in a slowing cycle for fund raise.
The fourth fund from Lightspeed, which has been investing in India since 2007, was hard-capped at $500 million.
Hard capped means company did not want to raise additional capital.
This is also one of the largest fund dedicated to India and Southeast Asia.
Over the past 5 years, the firm's presence has expanded to 28 professionals across four locations, representing one of the largest venture advisory teams in the region.
