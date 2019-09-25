Linking loans to external benchmark may delay SBI's profit revival

The State Bank of India stock slumped over 7 per cent on concerns over asset quality and the impact on profitability after its move to link all new floating rate loans to the external benchmark, which, in its case, is the repo rate.

After the tax cut last week, the Street had brushed aside the impact of SBI’s move to link its retail loans to repo rate. However as the dust settles and investors assess the actual gains from last Friday’s measures, the old problem once again surfaces for banks, explaining why the SBI stock fell so sharply and most of the banking stocks ...