Liquidity, labour and logistics are the key challenges: JSW Steel's Rao

Amid a challenging environment, JSW Steel has been able to ramp up capacity to 85 per cent. In an interview with Aditi Divekar and Ishita Ayan Dutt, Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer of JSW Steel, says liquidity, labour and logistics are the key challenges.

Edited excerpts: What are the current challenges in ramping up capacity? In plant operations, many precautions have to be taken for the safety of employees and in maintaining protocols. The major issues we are facing are lack of drivers and logistics. Also, there are no workers in ...