Listed commercial banks report Rs 6,675-crore net profit in Sep quarter

Listed commercial banks posted a combined net profit of Rs 6,675 crore for the September quarter of FY20, with an improvement in interest income and a dip in provisions for stressed loans. They had reported net loss of Rs 3,918 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

This despite public sector banks (PSBs) recording net loss of Rs 727 crore in Q2FY20. Net profit of private banks, too, declined during the quarter under review by 1.7 per cent to Rs 7,076 crore. Profit margins of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have been considerably affected by the new deferred tax rates, as ...