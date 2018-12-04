Listed companies paid little less than a third of corporate tax in FY18

Listed companies are becoming less important for the income-tax (I-T) department with each passing year. In 2017-18 (FY18), they accounted for a little less than a third of the corporate I-T, down from nearly 40 per cent in 2016-17 and 49 per cent a decade ago.

India’s top listed companies paid Rs 1.88 trillion in direct taxes in FY18, against total corporate tax receipts of Rs 5.71 trillion. According to the I-T department, total corporate tax receipts were up 17.8 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis last fiscal year, against a 0.6 per cent decline in the tax outgo of the ...