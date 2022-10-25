JUST IN
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
COAI supports move to bring OTT players under telecom Bill's ambit
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
Nomura Singapore sells 1.52% stake in CSB Bank worth Rs 61 crore
UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26
CPSEs fail to procure mandated quantities from SMEs led by SC/ST and women
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
Landlines in the time of 5G: Pvt sector is getting serious about the biz
Sequoia India may invest $50 mn in homegrown edtech startup
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Business Standard

Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India

Nykaa had listed the US as the country of origin for the Dove and Tresemme dry shampoo products sold on its platform

Topics
Unilever | shampoo | cancer

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

HUL unilever
“Even if Dove and TRESemmé dry shampoos are taken off the markets, the impact will be insignificant as it is a very small market in India,” said Sachin Bobade, vice-president, Dolat Capital.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) recalled its Dove and Tresemme aerosol dry shampoo in US after discovering they were contaminated with benzene, which can cause cancer, but the product continues to be sold in India on Nykaa and Amazon, as verified by Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Unilever

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.