Covid-19 outbreak: Hailing an Uber ride on day one of lockdown 3.0
Business Standard

Little-known brands nudge their way into the mainstream amid lockdown

Once regarded as cheap me-too products, the lockdown has changed how customers engage with private labels. Will the trend outlast the pandemic?

Topics
Lockdown | Coronavirus | e-commerce rules

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Scroll down the essentials list on your ecommerce app, or scour the aisles at a local grocer and what leaps out for attention, apart from the bare shelves and sparse order-lists, is the large spread of new, little-known brands across categories.

From flour and biscuits to cleaning agents and packaged condiments and sauces, retailer-owned labels have nudged their way into the mainstream, carving out a unique space for themselves in a fear and panic-addled customer landscape. Brands such as Clean Mate, Tasty Treat and Golden Harvest, part of the long list of labels from the Future group ...

First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 22:58 IST

