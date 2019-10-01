- Govt to submit probe report on Indiabulls by the end of October
- Indiabulls seeks early hearing on fraud charges after record share slump
- Ola enters two more UK cities as battle with archrival Uber deepens
- Reliance Jio announces Diwali offer: JioPhone price slashed to Rs 699
- Ashok Leyland's domestic sales drop 57% in September to 7,851 units
- Toyota Kirloskar sales down 17% in Sept at 10,911 units; exports up 25%
- Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September
- Ride hailing app Uber to update terms of service in line with Indian laws
- Amazon partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers
- Top Vodafone officials meet telecom secretary ahead of spectrum auctions
LIVE: A year after bad-loan crisis, state-appointed IL&FS board takes stock
IL&FS had made a series of defaults in September 2018, triggering widespread concern of a bad debt crisis lurking in India's shadow-banking sector.
IL&FS
The government-appointed board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is speaking to the media, a year after it took over the debt-laden infrastructure financing and construction company.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak was made the non-executive chairman of the IL&FS board and Vineet Nayyar, a former civil servant with a reputation for turning companies around, became the managing director and vice-chairman.
The board has been finding solutions to myriad problems — from IL&FS group having 348 entities to flagship Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) seeing 90 per cent of its loans going sour.
