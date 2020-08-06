Loan restructuring may only provide short-term respite to lenders

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) measures aimed at resolving Covid-19 stress and restructuring of MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) advances in light of the pandemic-led economic disruptions, announced in Thursday's monetary policy, enthused those investing in bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) stocks.

The Nifty Financial Services index gained 2 per cent intra-day on Thursday. There is little doubt that resolution/restructuring provides a breather at a time when bank and NBFC stocks were struggling to retain investor support amid potential ...