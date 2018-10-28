Local brands ace the taste test in burgeoning packaged food market

Step into a supermarket anywhere across the country and it is impossible to miss the rows of neatly stacked snacks, all promising the taste of lost flavours or claiming to cater to the spicy Indian palate. Be it big multinational brands or local labels, from chips and crisps to other snacks—everyone is claiming authenticity to Indian tastes.

For a reason; as brand ranking reports and consumer surveys show, Indian consumers rarely stray far from their habits when it comes to food. This has been the trend for several years, powering the steady rise of local food brands in the ...