Local brands surge, global brands expand the net, says Kantar report

Parle and Amul were the most frequently bought labels across Indian households, chosen 5.3 and 3.9 billion times respectively in calendar year 2018.

But while Indian consumers are sticking to local brands when it comes to food and dairy overall, as branded purchases become more common, global labels have a wider spread, according to the latest Brand Footprint report by Kantar. The report, which measures the number of households buying a brand and the frequency with which they are doing so, says that branded buys are increasing in more categories and global names are making their ...