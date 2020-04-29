Local firms boost RT-PCR kit production as India plans 100,000 tests a day

With India deciding to keep Covid-19 testing using the rapid antibody test kits on hold after quality and pricing issues surfaced, the molecular testing method or popularly known as RT PCR is in focus now. Indigenous real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit manufacturers have gone full throttle to expand production.



India plans to expand its testing to 1,00,00 samples per day. Without the support from local manufacturing of kits, the task remains uphill.



The Centre has asked state governments to stop using the antibody test kits supplied by at least two Chinese Demand for RT-PCR test kits which are considered gold standard is set tor rise. And with imports getting more stringent, indigenous players like MyLab and CoSara Diagnostics are witnessing a rise in enquiries from state and Central governments and private laboratories alike.



Given the anticipated demand, both the are looking to ramp up production of such kits that use nasal or throat swabs to test the virus RNA in the sample. These are capable of giving results in a few hours in a lab.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 1,813 new cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

"We started working on inventory building for raw material. Now we will be able to make 200,000 RT-PCR kits per day by the first week of May. We will dispatch these kits per day," said Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of MyLab. It has so far supplied 300,000 RT-PCR kits and by the first week of May it would be supplying another 400,000 kits.



It takes around 28-days supply chain planning to start manufacturing the RT-PCR kits with all the raw materials in stock. Rawal said that cost of raw material has gone up, and in some cases by 3.5 to four times. The company has not changed the pricing of its kits (which is priced at Rs 1200 per kit) so far as they felt that it would be opportunistic during a pandemic. So far, it has supplied the RT-PCR kits to ICMR along with the RNA extraction kits at the same price. Rawal said that 'half-hearted solutions' do not help in the current situation of a pandemic.



Similarly, Ahmedabad-based CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Synbiotics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd (ASE) and CoDiagnostics Inc. USA, is ready to double its 20000 kits per day capacity based on the growing demand and can even meet more demand, if needed, through a 600,000 kits import shipment. Moreover, with some additional capital infusion, the company can further expand its manufacturing capacity at its Vadodara plant, said the company's chief executive officer and ASE's managing director Mohal Sarabhai.





ALSO READ: MyLab starts making RNA extraction kits for crucial Covid-19 test

While more state governments and laboratories are enquiring with these companies, ICMR is planning 100,000 tests per day for India, and the ramp up by indigenous players would be critical. "We have also improved our RT-PCR kit that would increase its throughput by three times. With some optimisation in the kit, the lab can test three times more sample in the same time. It would also involve lesser steps to arrive at the result, thus enhancing the convenience," said Rawal.



Having already supplied kits to Gujarat government and ICMR approved labs in the state and to distributors in southern India, Sarabhai said that it is now in talks with more state governments and labs even as the ramp up takes place. "We have participated in tenders and are awaiting outcomes. The government has also been supportive to the RT-PCR kit makers by not just ramping up in terms of buying these kits but also ensuring other infrastructure such as PCR machines and training personnel to operate these kits. Private labs are also now reaching out to us and are gearing up for more sourcing," said Sarabhai.



MyLab has also invested in automation to expand capacity. It recently got funding from Adar Poonawallah of Serum Institute of India who picked up a stake in the company for an undisclosed sum. The association with Poonawallah is helping MyLab to improve its processes. "Serum's team is helping us to make products according to international standards," Rawal said.

He added that economies of scale will help to keep the prices low. MyLab has also received grants and loans too from several agencies including government and that has helped. Biocon's research arm Syngene too has tied up with MyLab that would help the latter with raw materials.



"We have also improved our RT-PCR kit that would increase its throughput by three times. With some optimisation in the kit, the lab can test three times more sample in the same time. It would also involve lesser steps to arrive at the result, thus enhancing the convenience," said Rawal.



The Pune-based lab has also received approval from the ICMR for its new RNA extraction kit. Without the extraction kit, a PCR test cannot function.



In RNA extraction too there are two technologies - one is column based and another is magnetic bead based. MyLab is making both the technologies available to its customers that includes the ICMR, the states, private labs, municipalities, army, private hospitals etc.



On the other hand, CoSara has no such plans to manufacture RNA extraction kits since it has secured the supply by signing up with relevant suppliers. "There are only few good manufacturers of RNA extraction kits which are in short supply globally but it will not be difficult to source for us due to our partners. Similarly, we have lined up other raw materials like primers and probes with our US partner, supply of which can also be ramped up on need basis," Sarabhai added.