Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki to restart operations at Gurugram plant today

will restart operations at its Gurugram plant in Haryana on Monday after about 55 days of closure because of the coronavirus-led lockdown, the company informed the stock exchange.

The company in a letter to BSE said it would “..restart production of vehicles at Gurugram plant on May 18. All activities will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines.” The Gurugram facility rolls out models such as the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicles.

While it produces high-selling models like the Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga, and Baleno from the Manesar plant. With this, will restart operations of its second plant in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which has significantly impacted economic activity.