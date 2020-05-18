JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Conserving cash is the mantra: Firms put capex plans on hold amid Covid-19
Business Standard

Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki to restart operations at Gurugram plant today

With this, Maruti Suzuki will restart operations of its second plant in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown

Topics
Coronavirus | Maruti Suzuki | Lockdown

BS Reporter 

maruti suzuki manesar plant, cars, automobile, industry, company, firms, manufacturing, jobs
It produces high-selling models like the Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga, and Baleno from the Manesar plant

Maruti Suzuki will restart operations at its Gurugram plant in Haryana on Monday after about 55 days of closure because of the coronavirus-led lockdown, the company informed the stock exchange.

The company in a letter to BSE said it would “..restart production of vehicles at Gurugram plant on May 18. All activities will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines.” The Gurugram facility rolls out models such as the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicles.

ALSO READ: Lockdown 4.0: Curbs eased to allow some movement, economic activity

While it produces high-selling models like the Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga, and Baleno from the Manesar plant. With this, Maruti Suzuki will restart operations of its second plant in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which has significantly impacted economic activity.
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 03:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU