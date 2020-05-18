Lockdown 4.0: Ola resumes services in Karnataka with enhanced measures

and auto rickshaw drivers will resume services in Karnataka after the state government issued guidelines for businesses and transport during the to contain the

Vehicles will follow all government-listed safety precautions when they return to service in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubli-Dharwad, said the ride-hailing firm. “We are committed to raising the standards of safety and hygiene with our various initiatives to secure the well being of both driver-partners and customers,” said Ola, referring to a term it uses for drivers.

Drives and passengers will wear facemasks and cars will be sanitised post-trips. The firm is also adhering to social distancing norms by limiting to two passengers per ride amongst other key steps through a '10 Steps to a Safer Ride' initiative."

The company has mandated driver-partners and customers to follow 5 precautionary steps each, encouraging them to practice social distancing, sanitization measures and personal hygiene etiquette at all times. The vehicles will not operate in government identified containment zones.

All driver-partners are required to wear masks and need to authenticate this before the start of every ride by sharing a selfie through their partner app. Common surfaces like the handle, inner handle and seat have to be cleaned before every ride. The drivers and customers are being given the option of cancelling a ride if the other is not wearing a mask to ensure their own safety as well that of subsequent users.

Also, all customers boarding the cab need to wear masks and should sanitize before and after every ride. To avoid re-circulation of air, the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open during all rides. Only two passengers per ride will be allowed in the cab. They will also be urged to sit by the windows on the rear of the car. To help maintain social distancing, customers are urged to load and unload luggage themselves.