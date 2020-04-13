Lockdown evokes mixed response from consumers, shows Nielsen survey

-
ALSO READ
Experts stand divided as govt hints at extending Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: These states have extended lockdown while Centre weighs decision
Letter to BS: Lockdown should be lifted carefully and meticulously
Covid-19: Odisha becomes the first state to extend lockdown till April 30
Covid-19 crisis: Modi holds meeting with CMs, discusses lockdown extension
-
An online survey of consumers in the top six metros in India conducted by market research agency Nielsen this week shows that the stay-at-home directive as part of the ongoing lockdown has left 34 per cent unhappy, while 41 per cent are not at peace at all. One thousand online respondents from higher socio-economic brackets (A and B) in the age group of 15-45 were part of the survey, Nielsen said. Nearly three weeks of lockdown has left 78 per cent of the respondents missing the simple joys of life, including going out for shopping, eating and watching movies in theatres, the study said. With the government now expected to extend the 21-day lockdown till the end of April, Nielsen says the pain will last a little longer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU