JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19: Kirana stores would see a resurgence, say Godrej Consumer CEO
Business Standard

Lockdown evokes mixed response from consumers, shows Nielsen survey

The ongoing lockdown has left 34% unhappy, while 41% are not at peace at all

Viveat Susan Pinto 

lockdown, coronavirus, shopping
Nearly three weeks of lockdown has left 78 per cent of the respondents missing the simple joys of life

An online survey of consumers in the top six metros in India conducted by market research agency Nielsen this week shows that the stay-at-home directive as part of the ongoing lockdown has left 34 per cent unhappy, while 41 per cent are not at peace at all. One thousand online respondents from higher socio-economic brackets (A and B) in the age group of 15-45 were part of the survey, Nielsen said. Nearly three weeks of lockdown has left 78 per cent of the respondents missing the simple joys of life, including going out for shopping, eating and watching movies in theatres, the study said. With the government now expected to extend the 21-day lockdown till the end of April, Nielsen says the pain will last a little longer.

chart

First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 00:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU