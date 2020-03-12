JUST IN
Lodha Developers' international arm repays Rs 2,550 cr towards bonds

Last week it raised $200 million in senior secured notes due 2023 last week

BS Reporter 

Lodhas Developers
Representative Image

Lodha Developers International, the overseas arm of Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) has repaid Rs 2,550 crore towards redemption of its March 2020 dollar bonds in full along with accrued interest. Last week it raised $200 million in senior secured notes due 2023 last week.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 00:59 IST

