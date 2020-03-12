Lodha Developers' international arm repays Rs 2,550 cr towards bonds

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings downgrades Macrotech Developers debt from "BBB-" to "BB"
Macrotech Developers likely to fend off near-term debt problems: Moody's
Moody's lowers Macrotech Developers' rating again, this time to Caa1
Unsold inventory for top real estate developers scales new high in FY19
DLF operating revenue falls 20% to Rs 1,716 crore in September quarter
-
Lodha Developers International, the overseas arm of Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) has repaid Rs 2,550 crore towards redemption of its March 2020 dollar bonds in full along with accrued interest. Last week it raised $200 million in senior secured notes due 2023 last week.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU