Lodha group says it sold 300 apartments across projects during lockdown

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers today said that it has sold about 300 units across multiple projects in Mumbai region since the start of the lockdown about five weeks ago.

The developer said it has sold 80 units on Sunday (April 26)across its residential portfolio with a high preference for ready to move inventories.

Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales officer Lodha said, “We have been receiving constant enquiries for properties. Ready to move in homes and projects with integrated living are witnessing high interest. Buyers now value community living and well managed properties more than ever before. ”

Lodha's UK business d new sales of about Rs. 150 crore in this period.

Meanwhile, a property consulting firm The Guardians Real Estate Advisory today said it has done sales of Rs 318 crore across three projects in Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.