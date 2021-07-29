Lodha sells 22-acre land parcel in Palava industrial park to Japanese firm

-
Mumbai-based Lodha Group, has signed a deal with third party logistics player Flyjac Logistics, a subsidiary of Hitachi Transport System Group, to sell a 22.3 acres land parcel at Palava Industrial and Logistics Park (PILP).
"This association will further establish a high standard of quality and superior efficiency in logistic operations for Flyjac Logistics within Mumbai, the country’s second largest Grade-A warehousing hub," Lodha said.
Founded in 1990, to provide integrated logistics service solutions, Flyjac Logistics merged with Hitachi Transport System Ltd. in 2010, becoming one of the largest integrated logistics service providers in the country .
PILP has now emerged as the preferred partner for companies looking for warehousing and industrial space solutions in Mumbai.
Shaishav Dharia, CEO, Townships and Rental Assets, Lodha, said, "We are pleased to be the preferred choice for the leading 3PL provider, Flyjac Logistics. Through partnerships like these, we look to amplify operations and infrastructure of Grade-A logistic parks. We have a series of similar partnerships lined up in the near future."
“For Flyjac, this is another giant leap forward, in creating world class multi-purpose logistics centres in all Metropolitan cities of India. As an Integrated logistics solution partner, this state-of-the-art facility will help us in providing flexible, versatile & customised solutions to our customers in Western India,” said Ravi Kumar, MD & CEO, Flyjac Logistics.
Palava Industrial and Logistics already completed a 1 million square feet land parcel deal with FM logistics in April.
