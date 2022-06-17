Logistics firm Delhivery to provide same-day delivery in 15 cities

-
-
Logistics provider Delhivery said it has launched its guaranteed same-day delivery (SDD) service in 15 Indian cities, seeking to help brands in winning customer loyalty.
“This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers,” said Ajith Pai, chief operations officer of Delhivery, referring to 'direct to consumer’ companies.
Delhivery said the service will improve consumer experience and reduce return rates, improving brands’ margins.
Delhivery will partner with brands and identify fast-moving SKUs (stock-keeping units) kept in warehouses close to the end consumer in a city. When a consumer places an order on the brand's webstore, Delhivery's technology will show the fast-moving SKUs available for the same-day delivery.
Delhivery which was founded in 2011 as a food delivery service by Sahil Barua, Kapil Bharati and Suraj Saharan recently went for an initial public offering (IPO). With its nationwide network covering over 18,000 pin codes, the company provides a full suite of logistics services. These include express parcel transportation, PTL (partial truckload) freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.
Delhivery has fulfilled over 1.4 billion shipments since inception. It works with over 23,600 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands. It also provides its services to organisations such as Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, smartphone maker Xiaomi, fashion retailer Zara as well as appliance manufacturers and automakers.
The firm posted a Rs 119.68 crore loss for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). This was slightly higher than the loss of Rs 118 crore Delhivery reported in the same period of the last fiscal.
