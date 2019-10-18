Logistics firm Rivigo among the first unicorns to turn profitable

Technology-enabled logistics firm Rivigo said on Friday that it is all set to become one of the first unicorns to turn profitable, and expects to achieve cash break-even in the current fiscal. The company added Rs 300 crore to its top line last year, which is a 45 per cent annual growth, according to the Gurugram-based firm’s statement.

According to the Economic Survey of 2018, the country’s logistics market is expected to touch about $215 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent. Rivigo had raised $65 million in July this year, as ...