Logistics marketplace LetsTransport looks to enter 20 more cities by 2021

Logistics strategies not only promote positive results but also create value for customers. In India, the logistics sector is sprawling and plagued by multiple inefficiencies, leading to cost overrun and customer dissatisfaction.

Intra-city logistics are no exceptions to the problems. Bengaluru-based LetsTransport, a tech-enabled logistics marketplace for intra-city deliveries, seeks to address these issues. Co-founded in April 2015 by Pushkar Singh, Sudarshan Ravi and Ankit Parasher, the company has raised Rs 100 crore from Bertelsmann India Investments, Fosun International ...