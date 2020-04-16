Logistics SaaS startup Fareye raises $25 million from M12 Ventures, others

Predictive logistics platform secured $25 million in Series D funding that was led by M12—the venture capital arm of Microsoft.

The Noida-based company will use the funds to further invest in the platform’s predictive capabilities and accelerate growth in Europe, Asia Pacific region and the US, according to its press statement. The round also saw participation from Eight Roads Ventures and Honeywell Ventures and also existing investor SAIF Partners.

The platform enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations. handles around 10 million transactions per day on average spanning over 20 countries and its clients include global firms such as Walmart, DHL, Amway and Dominos. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables better decision making for in terms of logistics based on data-points fed into its machine learning capabilities.





"We will use this investment to create greater value and improve the experience for our customers by enhancing the platform’s predictive capabilities, increasing platform partnerships, expanding into new markets and growing our teams in Europe, Asia Pacific and the U.S.,” said Kushal Nahata, chief executive officer,

“From just-in-time logistics optimization to last-mile transportation notifications for end customers, supply chain visibility is a business imperative for organizations,” said Abhi Kumar, India Head, M12. “FarEye stands out amongst other supply chain solutions for its orchestration and predictive intelligence capabilities, which equip enterprise customers to respond quickly and strategically in dynamic business environments.”

Fareye, founded in 2013 by Kushal Nahata, Gaurav Srivastava and Gautam Kumar, has raised 36.8 million in five rounds till date, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.