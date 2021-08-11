Logistics-tech start-up Pickrr raises $12 million in Series B round

Pickrr, a SaaS-based logistics-tech start-up providing logistics and warehousing solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs), has raised $12 million in a Series B round led by IIFL, Amicus Capital and Ananta Capital. Existing investors Omidyar Network India and Guild Capital also participated in the round managed by Dexter Capital.
Pickrr saw a 3x jump in daily orders in 2021 and the order volume on its platform continues to grow steadily. It uses the power of AI and ML to provide seamless end-to-end logistics and data-driven insights to 50,000+ sellers on its platform. The company currently offers shipping from and to 29,000+ pin codes in India and 220 destinations across the globe. Its one-click easy integration with over 25 online platforms like Amazon, Shopify and WooCommerce make Pickrr a preferred e-commerce fulfilment platform for SMBs.
“This infusion of capital has further strengthened our path to deliver simplified solutions. Using technology to drive logistics automation, we aim to reduce delivery time for every ecommerce seller from an average of 5-6 days to 1-2 days. As more and more SMBs come online, the need for end-to-end logistics services like ours will grow rapidly, giving us a great opportunity to scale with our clients,” said Rhitiman Majumder, co-founder and CEO, Pickrr.
The start-up will use the funding to drive product development and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the country. Pickrr’s solutions will help SMBs including retailers, marketplace sellers and D2C brands, to improve their delivery performance and inventory management.
Some of the clients on Pickrr’s platform include Emami, Oziva, Healthkart and Bellavita Organics. The company recently strengthened its presence in the warehousing segment with the launch of Pickrr Plus – a warehousing/fulfilment solution to help sellers manage their inventory without investing in a physical warehousing space or expensive WMS solutions.
The company was established in 2015 by Rhitiman Majumder, Gaurav Mangla and Ankit Kaushik.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU