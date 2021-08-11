Logistics-tech start-up Pickrr raises $12 million in Series B round

Pickrr, a SaaS-based logistics-tech providing logistics and warehousing solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs), has raised $12 million in a Series B round led by IIFL, Amicus Capital and Ananta Capital. Existing investors Omidyar Network India and Guild Capital also participated in the round managed by Dexter Capital.

Pickrr saw a 3x jump in daily orders in 2021 and the order volume on its platform continues to grow steadily. It uses the power of AI and ML to provide seamless end-to-end logistics and data-driven insights to 50,000+ sellers on its platform. The company currently offers shipping from and to 29,000+ pin codes in India and 220 destinations across the globe. Its one-click easy integration with over 25 online platforms like Amazon, Shopify and WooCommerce make Pickrr a preferred e-commerce fulfilment platform for SMBs.

“This infusion of capital has further strengthened our path to deliver simplified solutions. Using technology to drive logistics automation, we aim to reduce delivery time for every ecommerce seller from an average of 5-6 days to 1-2 days. As more and more SMBs come online, the need for end-to-end logistics services like ours will grow rapidly, giving us a great opportunity to scale with our clients,” said Rhitiman Majumder, co-founder and CEO, Pickrr.

The will use the funding to drive product development and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the country. Pickrr’s solutions will help SMBs including retailers, marketplace sellers and D2C brands, to improve their delivery performance and inventory management.

Some of the clients on Pickrr’s platform include Emami, Oziva, Healthkart and Bellavita Organics. The company recently strengthened its presence in the warehousing segment with the launch of Pickrr Plus – a warehousing/fulfilment solution to help sellers manage their inventory without investing in a physical warehousing space or expensive WMS solutions.

The company was established in 2015 by Rhitiman Majumder, Gaurav Mangla and Ankit Kaushik.