London Bubble to operate in all OYO Townhouse properties across India

Bubble waffle franchise brand London Bubble (LBC) will operate in all the OYO Townhouse properties across India, according to a strategic partnership between the two companies. The combined advantage of LBC's growing online sales coupled with OYO Rooms’ network of properties “will cement LBC’s position as one of the most sought after dessert brands in the country,” said Saurabh Vasraj Rathore, the company’s founder and chief executive officer.

The tie-up will help OYO monetise its assets better and help add more value to its guests. Established in 2017, ...