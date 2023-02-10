JUST IN
Long-term investors can bet on multi or flexi caps: Nippon India MF's Bhan
We continue to be selective on corporate loans: Indian Bank MD & CEO
Skoda making in India for the world, says MD & CEO Piyush Arora
Mkts may outperform after clarity on Adani issue: IIFL Securities chairman
Europe ops will be out of woods only in next FY: Tata Steel's T V Narendran
Local travel cos' bookings will plunge with TCS rate hike: Thomas Cook head
We're looking at acquisitions but won't buy at all costs: Tata Consumer MD
Our new mantra is to bring back growth: Cognizant India CMD Rajesh Nambiar
Delay in fund raising helped improve Switch valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja
Budget proposals don't change our long-term preferences: Abhiram Eleswarapu
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Long-term investors can bet on multi or flexi caps: Nippon India MF's Bhan

'Indian markets offer potentially attractive medium-term opportunities available across various sectors and size categories'

Topics
Nippon | Q&A

Abhishek Kumar 

Sailesh Raj Bhan
Sailesh Raj Bhan, Deputy CIO â€“ Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund

India’s economy is well placed to deliver reasonable growth in the near term on the back of demand normalisation and manufacturing revival. However, earnings may remain under pressure due to weakening global growth, says Sailesh Raj Bhan, CIO – Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund, in an interview with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nippon

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.