Long-term outlook of Indian market remains positive: JCB India MD & CEO

Despite witnessing demand compression in 2019, heavy construction machine maker JCB India has decided to go ahead with its Rs 650-crore new facility. Subir Kumar Chowdhury, who was appointed as MD & CEO, JCB India in August 2019, told T E Narasimhan that long-term outlook of the Indian market continues to remain positive.

Edited excerpts: How you are planning to handle the slowdown? JCB has completed four decades of innovation-driven operations in India. In the last 14-15 years, we have experienced a few down cycles, but each time, the market has come back stronger. We will ...