Long wait for banks and homeowners on Jaypee Infra debt resolution

Even as the Committee of Creditors of Jaypee Infratech votes on Thursday on whether or not to give a second chance to NBCC India to make a bid, the entire Rs 22,000 crore debt resolution process of the Delhi company is set for yet another delay, hitting the lenders and homeowners hard.

Interestingly, both homeowners and lenders have been waiting for the resolution of the company since August 2017 when the company was sent to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after it defaulted on loans. Since then, Suraksha group and NBCC emerged as the final bidder for the company and last week ...