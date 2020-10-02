Long weekend brings cheer to hotels, travel firms as demand picks up

The ongoing long weekend has turned out to be a bright spot for tourism and have seen a pick up in demand over the previous month.

In the first two months after the easing of lockdown restrictions in May-end, most of the bookings were for one-way journeys as people travelled for essential purposes. Travel and airline executives say leisure demand is now slowly returning with an increase in bookings to popular getaways this weekend.

“For the long weekend, we are noticing some leisure demand and better loads which have been probably triggered by the gradual streamlining of quarantine requirements and travel restrictions in most places across the country. Challenges around international travel in current times and a lack of scheduled services are also the contributing factors. However, we will have to closely follow the trend over a period of time to see if it will sustain," said a spokesperson.

said it is now operating 100 daily flights (50 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity) and will increase it to 110 from this weekend. IndiGo too, is operating around 800 flights, which is over 50 per cent of its pre-Covid schedule and its capacity deployed has increased by 15 per cent over the last month.

While airlines are seeing improved demand and industry-wide seat occupancy has increased to over 60 per cent, it is road trips which are generating higher traction.

Booking trends for the long weekend from show that customers are also choosing homestays or four/ five star accommodations as hygiene and safety is a priority now.

"Over the long weekend, we expect 40 per cent higher check-ins in comparison to bookings made for weekend getaways in August, and within this segment, more than 70 per cent of the bookings are for drivable destinations or to places within 400 kms from the home city. Goa, Shimla, Missouri, Nainital, Manali, Coorg and Rishikesh rank high in the list of travellers looking for a break over the long weekend," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer of Goibibo.

"We are all sold out this weekend,” said Vibhas Prasad, director of Leisure Hotels, which has properties in Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar and other places. "After the state governments lifted travel restrictions, our properties have seen a sharp demand pick up. On an average, occupancy on the weekends in the current month is expected to touch 60-64 per cent which is almost double of what it was in September," he added.

Another trend is customers opting for alternate accommodation. Booking.com said it has simplified its search experience and introduced filters for customers looking for private accommodation and properties that have implemented health and safety measures. The portal has also introduced weekly and monthly rate plans after search trends revealed that travellers are increasingly looking to stay in a single place for a longer period.

"Apart from key metros, the most preferred destinations for Indian travellers, within the country, from October 1-31 are Lonavala, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Rishikesh, Digha and Manali," said Ritu Mehrotra, country manager - India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com.