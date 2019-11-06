Long winter ahead for truck makers as rentals drop 3-4% after festivities

will have to brace for a long winter ahead. In a trend that directly impacts the operational viability of the transporters, average on most of the key trunk routes have seen a 3-4 per cent drop compared to a month ago, after a nominal spike during the festive season.

Freight rate data from Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training, a Delhi-based think tank, shows average freight rates on a return trip across all the four regions of the country have dropped to Rs 85,500 in the first five days of November from Rs 88,450 in October end. The increase in rates in October, said analysts, was a one-off and truck sales are likely to remain depressed for most of the year, as economic activity remains subdued.

“The increase in in the last two months was driven by the harvests, festivals and a shortage of drivers, which was led by many of them going on leave during the festivals,” said S P Singh, senior fellow at IFTRT.

With the drying up of demand after the festivals and drivers coming back, trucks that were idling, are back looking for freight. This, in turn, has created over-capacity, Singh added.

A good festive season, particularly Diwali, has helped correct the excess stock in their channels, but in the absence of an increase in the economic activity, they are likely to keep a tight control on dispatches.

“Overall system stock is now at a multi-year low,” Girish Wagh, president—commercial vehicles business unit at Tata Motors said in a statement last week. Dragged down by a 63 per cent fall in its M&HCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles), October sales at leader declined by 34 per cent to 25,983 units, compared with the same month last year. Wagh said October wholesales were up 7 per cent over September. He is hopeful of the inquiries translating into sales in the coming months.

Ashok Leyland, the second largest CV maker, also saw a steep fall in volumes during the month. Total M&HCV sales at the firm fell 49.6 per cent to 4,565 units over the same period last year. Auto in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.

Extending the declining trend of the previous months, overall CV sales in September halved from last year, as manufacturers curtailed dispatches amid poor demand. In line with the wholesale offtake, registration of commercial vehicles dropped 18.5 per cent year-on-year in September according to FADA, the auto dealer lobby.

The collapse in CV sales wasn’t surprising, though, as their fortunes are tied to economic activity. The growth of core industries fell to 1.3 per cent in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal from 5.5 per cent a year ago. In yet another sign of a weak economy, industrial output crashed to an 81-month low in August, reducing by 1.1 percentage points after a contraction in manufacturing output even as a deepening slowdown in capital goods production pulled down growth.

“The CV sector is mainly driven by business activity. With such activities remaining subdued, it continues to impact truck sales adversely,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO at Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV).

However, despite the economic slowdown, Aggarwal hopes the pre-buying effect ahead of BSVI emission norms to prop sales. An executive at another truck firm who did not want to be named, seconded Aggarwal. “We're already seeing some pre-buying and it is expected to gather pace in the months ahead,” he said, adding that while small transporters may be cautious, large transport who had to buy in the first quarter are already in the market for new purchases, in order to beat the price hike.

But not every agrees. “Where is the question of buying a new truck,” asked R S Bhasin, proprietor, Janta Roadways. Bhasin was forced to sell 20 of his 200 trucks in April. “I want to sell off another 10 but have been struggling to find a buyer.” Prices of pre-owned trucks have dropped 40 per cent, he said.

Rating agency Icra expects CV sales to remain muted and end the fiscal with a 10-12 drop over last year, as the headwinds on the demand front and regulatory changes are likely to weigh on sales, the firm said in a note earlier this week.