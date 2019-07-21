Looking to score big: How MPL is making a big business out of online gaming

It was a bittersweet moment for Sai Srinivas Kiran G when the Indian cricket team lost in the semi-finals of the World Cup. Like every other fan, he was disappointed but as an entrepreneur he was relieved. Sai is the co-founder and CEO of Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile-first gaming platform, which offers skill-based multiplayer games.

And every time India played, the number of users on MPL dropped. “It is like the concurrent number of viewers on Hotstar,” says Sai. But in the reverse. The more nail-biting the match, the fewer people look at their phones and hence, ...