Lords Hospital to invest Rs 100 crore to add 200 beds, develop infra

Kerala-based Lords Hospital will invest around Rs 100 crore to add 200 beds and to develop other infrastructures.
Hospital Chairman K P Haridas said the inclusion of 200 additional beds will increase the capacity to 350 beds of the insurance-empanelled hospital at Anayara in the city.
The hospital’s medical facilities, protocols and emergency services will provide patients with the highest standards of medical excellence for improved outcome in the post-covid future.
“The two-decade-old hospital will continue to focus on expansion without any tradeoff in the quality of healthcare or affordable costs,” he said.
The major specialities will include gastrointestinal, liver diseases with liver transplants, orthopaedics with trauma and well-equipped cardiology and critical care.
Vice Chairman, Harish Haridas said the funding will expand facilities, offering quality healthcare services with the same commitment and integrity that has helped Lords Hospital scale heights of reputation.
