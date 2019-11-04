Lost Jet capacity back in air: With 5 new aircraft, carriers' fleet at 618

A little over six months after Jet Airways was grounded, Indian skies have regained the lost capacity.

On Friday evening, five new aircraft were registered with the civil aviation authorities, taking the total operational fleet size of Indian carriers to 618--the highest so far. Indian market has got back the full capacity that was sucked out following the collapse of Jet Airways, an industry source aware of the development said. ‘’The recoup was possible because other Indian carriers were aggressive in taking advantage of the situation and increasing the market ...