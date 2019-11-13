JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance Petroleum case: RIL begins arguments against Sebi order at SAT

Govt objects to Voda CEO's comments on India JV being pushed to liquidation
Business Standard

Lotte picks up the confectionary trail, puts spotlight back on Coffy Bite

The Korean major that owns Parry's Confectionary turns to an old faithful brand, Coffy Bite, to push its way forward in the candy and gums business

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

It has taken 15 years for Lotte, the Korean company that bought out Parry’s Confectionary from the hoary Murugappa group, to turn its attention to an old warhorse in its stable: Coffy Bite. Having spent the first decade-and-a-half prising open the Indian market for its own brand Choco Pie, the company is now looking for a wider sway over the affordable segment of the $1.5 billion Indian confectionery market.

Coffy Bite was the biggest brand in Parry’s sweets portfolio that also had Lacto King, Caramilk and Coconut Punch. In its early years, it was a frequent advertiser and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 22:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU