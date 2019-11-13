Lotte picks up the confectionary trail, puts spotlight back on Coffy Bite

It has taken 15 years for Lotte, the Korean company that bought out Parry’s Confectionary from the hoary Murugappa group, to turn its attention to an old warhorse in its stable: Coffy Bite. Having spent the first decade-and-a-half prising open the Indian market for its own brand Choco Pie, the company is now looking for a wider sway over the affordable segment of the $1.5 billion Indian confectionery market.

Coffy Bite was the biggest brand in Parry’s sweets portfolio that also had Lacto King, Caramilk and Coconut Punch. In its early years, it was a frequent advertiser and ...