Low-value focus a loose fit for India's textiles and clothing sector

India gave China a run for its money in the textiles and clothing (T&C) sector in the 1970s. It lost pace in the decades that followed. While India was figuring out policies till the turn of the new millennium, China had built capitalist-like capabilities and emerged the go-to market — from raw material to garments.

India’s T&C sector pales in comparison to global peers, despite being the second-largest employer (over 45 million) after agriculture. The entry of Bangladesh and Vietnam, especially in garments, only worsened matters. The industry largely comprises two ...