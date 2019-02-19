Lower realization, higher cost drags Ambuja Cements's Q3 performance

Ambuja Cements saw the dual impact of higher costs and lower realisations pull down its December 2018 quarter profitability. While many of its peers, too, had seen similar pressures, Ambuja numbers were impacted further by relatively softer volume growth.

Cement sales grew 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 6.1 million tonnes (MT). ACC had reported 8 per cent year-on-year growth, while UltraTech and Shree Cement’s volumes grew 14 per cent and 12.9 per cent, respectively. Ambuja Cements, which has lagged capacity additions compared to its peers, continues to feel the impact of the same, say ...