Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

The deal includes state taking a 20% stake in the company

Lufthansa

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020 | AP/PTI
Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board

Airline Lufthansa said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with the German government's economic stabilisation fund over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros (8 billion pounds), including the state taking a 20% stake in the company.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its voting rights as a whole in exceptional cases such as protection against a takeover.
First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 07:50 IST

