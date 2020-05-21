Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

-
ALSO READ
Lufthansa plans to strengthen partnerships with Indian airlines in 2020
Lufthansa union calls for 3-day strike at Germanwings after talks fail
Lufthansa Group plans to resume Mumbai-Frankfurt flight services in June
Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa, 6th with overseas airline
Lufthansa grounds 150 aircraft globally to cut costs over Coronavirus scare
-
Airline Lufthansa said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with the German government's economic stabilisation fund over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros (8 billion pounds), including the state taking a 20% stake in the company.
ALSO READ: Sanitisers to ticket price: 10 changes to note when India resumes flights
Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its voting rights as a whole in exceptional cases such as protection against a takeover.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU