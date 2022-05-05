Lupa-Viacom18 deal: Murdoch's re-entry may see a bigger foray into sports

MTV introduced an entire generation of Indians to music videos, VJs and the irreverent humour of countdown shows. Viacom, the company that owned it, had given the Asian rights to the then budding Star TV in the early nineties. Soon it came to India on its own.

In 2008, it created Colors and other channels in a joint venture with Television18. Till last year the Rs 3,200-crore Viacom18 was among the five largest Indian broadcasters with 38 channels such as Nick and ETV, a large motion picture studio that has churned out hits like Padmavat and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and an OTT app Voot. The ...