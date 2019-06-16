JUST IN
Lupin recalls more than 18,000 bottles of antibiotic drug in US market

The drug, cefdinir for oral suspension, has been manufactured by Lupin's Mandideep manufacturing facility in central India

Subhadip Sircar | Bloomberg 

Drug maker Lupin Ltd is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the US market.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the US unit of the Indian company, is recalling the drug due to a “complaint received of metal piece identified in the product bottle prior to the reconstitution,” according to information on the US Food and Drug Administration, or USFDA, website.

The drug, cefdinir for oral suspension, has been manufactured by Lupin’s Mandideep manufacturing facility in central India.

The USFDA has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated when use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary, or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

