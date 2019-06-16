Lupin recalls more than 18,000 bottles of antibiotic drug in US market

-
ALSO READ
Lupin recalls over 23,000 bottles of antibiotic drug for being sub-potent
Latest FDA action is a 'sentimentally negative outcome' for Lupin
Lupin recalls over 24,000 bottles of skin treatment drug from US
Lupin posts Q3 loss of Rs 152 crore on litigation over blood pressure drug
Lupin gets USFDA approval to market hypothyroidism treatment drug
-
Drug maker Lupin Ltd is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the US market.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the US unit of the Indian company, is recalling the drug due to a “complaint received of metal piece identified in the product bottle prior to the reconstitution,” according to information on the US Food and Drug Administration, or USFDA, website.
The drug, cefdinir for oral suspension, has been manufactured by Lupin’s Mandideep manufacturing facility in central India.
The USFDA has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated when use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary, or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
©2019Bloomberg
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU