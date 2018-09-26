Lupin starts strategic review of Japanese arm, targets higher-growth areas

has started a strategic review of its Japanese operations, people with knowledge of the matter said, as the Indian seeks to focus on higher-growth areas.



The Mumbai-based is working with advisers as it explores options for the Japan business, according to the people,

who asked not to be identified because the information is private.



Japanese subsidiaries of produce treatments in therapeutic areas, including psychiatry and Its business in the country, which generated 35.5 billion yen ($314 million) of revenue in the latest financial year, is the sixth-largest generic in Japan, Lupin’s website shows.



was earlier gauging buyer interest in its Japanese injectables business, the people said. The review of its operations in the country is at an early stage, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to any transactions, according to the people.





“Lupin is not considering any divestment of any activities or asset in Japan,” the company said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries. The broader is continuing to struggle as prices of copycat medications fall at a rapid rate in the US, which is the world’s largest



Last month, Lupin’s US competitor Mylan NV said it would consider radical changes to its business, while Dublin-based Perrigo Co. announced a separation of its generic business.