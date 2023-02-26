JUST IN
M&A deals down 80% so far in CY2023 as buyers seek lower valuation
Challenges ease, cement companies may now go from strength to strength
Nokia changes iconic logo for 1st time in 60 years, signals new strategy
Half of Myntra's beauty product orders now come from Tier-2 and 3 cities
Google layoffs have nothing to do with performance: Sacked Indian employee
OYO asks govt to probe FHRAI's 'illegally-run' executive committee
New platforms less compliant on mandatory display of details online: survey
More value to be discovered, NCLT has usurped powers of CoC: Reliance
Titan to more than double Zoya luxury store counts, top-line by FY27
IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Challenges ease, cement companies may now go from strength to strength
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

M&A deals down 80% so far in CY2023 as buyers seek lower valuation

India acquisitions to remain sluggish till corporate sector margins improve, macroeconomic uncertainties ease

Topics
mergers and acquisitions | Adani Group | Indian companies

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

mergers, stake sale, investment, shareholders, acquisitions, shares, stock

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by Indian companies have declined sharply by 80 per cent so far this year, in contrast with the same period last year, as bankers predict lower deal volumes due to falling profit margins of Indian companies and feeble stock markets. The decline in Adani Group shares has also hit buyer sentiment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mergers and acquisitions

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 23:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.