M&A deals move into slow lane as investors worry about Covid fallout

Several Merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions have moved into the slow lane as investors are worried about the economic fall out of the second wave of the pandemic. Bankers said the sale of Lavasa Corporation, currently under bankruptcy, and the assets of Reliance Capital and Reliance Naval will be delayed, as potential investors are now re-thinking their plans. “We have sought extension of the last date to put in our bid for Lavasa.

We are not very sure whether the earnings estimates made by us just a few weeks ago are now valid,” said a bidder. Lavasa, a hill city ...