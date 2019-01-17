M&As nearly doubled to $100 billion in 2018; highest in value after 2013

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activities during 2018 in India reached $100.1 billion (Rs 7.1 trillion) across 417 deals, almost doubling in value from the previous year, which saw 398 deals valued at $53.1 billion. After 2013, it was the highest in value. According to Mergermarket Trend Summary, deal-making surpassed all previous annual records since 2001.

India accounts for 13 per cent of Asia-Pacific M&A activity (4,515 deals, $772 billion) by value. Cross-border M&A was particularly strong. Foreign investors put in $46.9 billion over 212 deals, its highest annual value on Mergermarket’s record, and 2.2 times higher than in 2017 (194 deals, $21.3 billion).





Outbound activity increased 3.7 times in value, with Indian investors spending $11.3 billion across 75 deals. A year before, it was 69 deals, for $3 billion.

(PE) activity in buyouts and exits hit record levels. Buyouts rose 102 per cent to $16 billion (112 deals) compared to last year (96 deals, $7.9 billion). PE exits also saw a dramatic increase, reaching $35.8 billion (61 deals), more than six times the previous year's value (51 deals, $5.7 billion).

