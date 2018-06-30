M&As on the rise as tech companies focus on top line growth

Consolidation in the mid-tier IT and ITeS segment is on the rise as are increasingly chasing top line growth in a globally sluggish market. Moreover, attractive valuations of these firms are prompting promoters and investors to exit their portfolios at multiple-times gains, leading to more

In the last couple of months, the IT and BPO space has seen a big uptick in M&A activities, with merging with other entities to become bigger players, or players buying a controlling stake in mid-tier IT firms with the hope of cashing out for better returns.





For example, Pune-headquartered announced its merger with CK Birla Group-owned earlier this year, to create an over $700 million combined entity, with plans to split it into two separate firms. Similarly in March, Aegis—a business process outsourcing firm and the portfolio company of Capital Square Partners—announced its merger with US-based Starteck. Upon completion of the deal, the entity will have revenue of $700 million, with over 50,000 employees and operations in 12 countries.

In the same month, France’s Altran Technologies completed the acquisition of design and engineering services company Aricent from a group of investors led by KKR, at a valuation of $2 billion.

Industry insiders say the pace of M&A will only increase and at least half a dozen deals are expected to be completed in the ongoing calendar year.



“M&A in IT is going to be big in the next 2-3 years as a lot of consolidation is going to happen in mid and small IT companies,” said Kaushal Aggarwal, co-founder and MD of Avendus Capital.

“When firms are growing at 20-40 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which used to be the case for long, things were very different. However, when growth becomes 10-12 per cent but still you have a lot of cash, a lot of people are rethinking growth.”

Pareekh Jain, senior vice-president and head of India operations at HfS Research, said, “With no new growth coming in, consolidation is the route being taken by IT firms in their chase for top line. That’s why we saw so many deals in the last few months.”

“While some players are doing it for growth, others are taking the M&A route for building up capabilities in specific areas,” Jain added.

Recently, Teleperformance of France announced plans to acquire major Blackstone-owned BPO services company Intelenet for around $1 billion (Rs 68 billion). The deal marked the exit of Blackstone with a 4x return, its largest in Asia so far.





“Over the past few quarters, valuation of mid-tier IT has gained significantly due to upswing in digital IT spend and a favourable exchange rate. Mid-tier IT companies are trading at premium valuation—higher than most larger peers with an exception of TCS,” said Ajay Shah, Partner at EY.

While many deals mark the exits of earlier investors, the segment is also seeing newer investors filling the gap by buying out the former at a higher valuation.



