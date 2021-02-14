M-cap of seven of 10 most valuable firms jumps over Rs 1.40 trillion

-
Seven of the top-10 most valuable companies together added Rs 1,40,430.45 crore in market capitalisation last week, in line with a bullish broader market trend with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.
The companies that witnessed gain in their valuation include Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank''s market capitalisation declined.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 74,329.95 crore to Rs 12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies.
ICICI Bank added Rs 22,943.86 crore to Rs 4,47,323.82 crore in its valuation and Infosys witnessed a jump of Rs 15,888.27 crore to Rs 5,57,835.85 crore.
The market valuation of HDFC rallied Rs 12,439.33 crore to Rs 5,02,316.66 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services gained Rs 12,420.4 crore to Rs 11,97,442.25 crore.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 2,274.77 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,36,032.83 crore and State Bank of India''s market capitalisation gained Rs 133.87 crore to Rs 3,50,915.73 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank''s valuation declined Rs 8,015.87 crore to Rs 8,71,719.64 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped Rs 6,684.48 crore to Rs 5,26,747.02 crore.
The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 6,160.88 crore to Rs 3,86,580.16 crore.
In the ranking of ten most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance. PTI SUM DRR DRR
