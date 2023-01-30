M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey recommended for post of MDs at LIC

-
-
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Monday recommended M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey for the vacancies of Managing Director (MD) positions in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Currently, LIC has four MDs, two of whom are retiring from their positions very soon. Raj Kumar, the seniormost MD, who got a years’ extension, is set to hang up his boots on January 31. And, B C Patnaik’s term as MD is to end on March 31 this year.
Jagannath and Pandey are likely to succeed Kumar and Patnaik, respectively.
Further, LIC Chairman M R Kumar’s current term ends this March. Kumar, who was appointed in 2019, had received an extension this year ahead of the insurance behemoth's initial public offering.
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:14 IST
