M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey recommended for post of MDs at LIC

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Monday recommended M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey for the vacancies of Managing Director (MD) positions in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

Currently, has four MDs, two of whom are retiring from their positions very soon. Raj Kumar, the seniormost MD, who got a years’ extension, is set to hang up his boots on January 31. And, B C Patnaik’s term as MD is to end on March 31 this year.

Jagannath and Pandey are likely to succeed Kumar and Patnaik, respectively.

Further, Chairman M R Kumar’s current term ends this March. Kumar, who was appointed in 2019, had received an extension this year ahead of the insurance behemoth's initial public offering.