M&M Fin Q4FY21 consolidated net down 8% to Rs 219 cr, income down 3%

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd posted an eight per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 219 crore in fourth quarter March 2021 (Q4FYF21). It had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 239 crore in Janaury-March 2020 (Q4FY20).

The net profit for FY21 declined by 28 per cent to Rs 780 crore from Rs 1,086 crore in FY20, the finance company said in a statement.

Its board of Directors has recommended a 40 per cent dividend of (Re 0.80 per share on equity share of Rs two each), subject to shareholders approval.

The total income in Q4FY21 was down three per cent at Rs 3,038 crore from Rs 3,140 crore in Q4FY20. The impairment on financial instruments rose to Rs 910.08 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 821.9 crore in Q4FY20.

The company, a financer for automotive and tractors, saw loan assets contracting to Rs 64,608 crore in March 2021, from Rs 68,089 crore in March 2020. The disbursements were down 41 per cent to Rs 19,001 crore in FY21 from Rs Rs.32,381 crore in FY20.

Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose to 9.0 per cent in March 2021 from 8.4 per cent in March 2020.

The impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and how governments, businesses and consumers respond is uncertain. This uncertainty is reflected in the Company’s assessment of impairment loss allowance on its loans, it added.