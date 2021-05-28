M&M posts Q4 profit of Rs 163 cr; announces dividend of Rs 8.75 per share

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
M&M Q4 preview: Profit may surge over 300%; margins may contract QoQ
Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 net profit up 42% at Rs 1,268 cr; revenue grows 11%
-
Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday, reported consolidated profit of Rs 163 crore for the March quarter of 2020-21 (Q4FY21), which was impacted by one-time loss of Rs 840 crore. In comparison, M&M had reported a loss of Rs 3,255 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company has also announced highest-ever dividend of Rs 8.75 per share for FY21, to commemorate the 75th year of the company. M&M's revenue grew 48 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13,338 crore from Rs 9,005 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
Analysts at Emkay had expected M&M to report Q4 revenue at Rs 13,001.5 crore while net profit was pegged at Rs 1,012.8 crore. READ MORE
Operating performance
The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) at 1,960 crore. Ebitda margin came in at 14.7 per cent for the quarter as compared to 13.6 per cent reported in Q4FY20, despite a significant strengthening in commodity prices.
“The strong margins and turnaround of global subsidiaries in FES along with a robust automotive demand momentum through the focused SUV strategy has set the ground for us to now accelerate to fly,” Executive director Rajesh Jejurikar said.
The company said that the overall demand remained robust for the company’s automotive products in Q4FY21. However, the global shortage of semi-conductors impacted the production & sales for the quarter.
Meanwhile, it also registered 58 per cent increase in tractor volumes while revenue grew 60 per cent despite supply chain and commodity challenges.Stock reaction M&M's stock rose as much as 2.58 per cent to Rs 850 on the BSE after the announcement of the March quarter results. At 2:55 PM, the stock traded 2.32 per cent up as compared to 0.6 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU