M&M's Meru Mobility Tech planning to focus on corporate commuter segment

Meru Mobility Tech, that operates Meru Cabs, is scripting a new story. Within a year after being acquired by the Mahindra group, the ride hailing firm, one of the earlier entrants in the radio taxi market, is looking to tap into the corporate commuter segment in a big way.

The company’s founder and managing director, Neeraj Gupta, said the company was not keen on competing in a segment dominated by ANI Technologies which runs Ola or Uber Technologies that runs Uber and burn cash for a long period of time. It would rather focus on a niche that remained relatively under-tapped and ...