JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Group's all-in-one 'super app' ambitions face multiple challenges
Business Standard

M&M's Meru Mobility Tech planning to focus on corporate commuter segment

Like most of the other ride hailing firms, which went out of business due to the lockdown, Meru also got into the delivery of essential services to survive the lockdown

Topics
Meru Cabs | M&M | Lockdown

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Meru Mobility Tech, that operates Meru Cabs, is scripting a new story. Within a year after being acquired by the Mahindra group, the ride hailing firm, one of the earlier entrants in the radio taxi market, is looking to tap into the corporate commuter segment in a big way.

The company’s founder and managing director, Neeraj Gupta, said the company was not keen on competing in a segment dominated by ANI Technologies which runs Ola or Uber Technologies that runs Uber and burn cash for a long period of time. It would rather focus on a niche that remained relatively under-tapped and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 19:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU