M&M to invest Rs 15,300 cr to fortify position in auto, farm eqpt and EVs

Mahindra and Mahindra will be incurring a of Rs 15,300 crore in the auto, farm equipment and (EV) businesses between 2022-23 and 2023-24, as it seeks to fortify its position in the SUV and tractor segments and enter the electric passenger vehicle business with the ‘born EV’ platforms from 2025 onwards, the company’s top officials said at an annual press meet on Monday. Of the aforementioned, Rs 11,900 crore will be for the automotive business including EVs. Besides other things, it would include a capex of Rs 1,900 crore for ramping up the capacity of the XUV7OO and others. The XUV700, the flagship model launched in August 2021, currently has a waiting of 18-24 months and the ramp up will help curtail the waiting to some extent, said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director—auto and farm equipment sectors. On an average, the company has been getting bookings of over 9,500 units and has 78,000-plus open bookings, he said. “We have overcome the chip shortage through a variety of actions we have taken to mitigate the situation including creating alternate suppliers, and they have helped. The effect can be seen on our volumes in the year gone by,” he said, updating on the semiconductor situation. For the SUV business, where it claims to have a market leadership position revenue-wise with 17.9 per cent share, Mahindra has identified maintaining a strong brand value, developing platform and EV strategy, de-risking supply chain and cost optimisation as the key pillars. It plans to launch the new Scorpio codenamed Z101 on 27 June. With all the product interventions and a strategy that is expected to establish the company on a path to profitability firmly, Mahindra is eyeing a pole position in SUVs in volume terms – the place it held three years ago. At the end of March quarter the company’s share rose to 16.5 per cent against 15.8 per cent. The gain came on the back of de-risking the supply chain strategy undertaken by the company and a better availability of the semiconductors. Shah said while the situation has eased, it will have to be monitored closely. Meanwhile, making an entry into the e-SUV space, where rival Tata Motors has a head-start, Mahindra will be launching the e-XUV3OO in the first quarter of 2023, said Jejurikar. The four-meter plus offering will mark the beginning of EV roll outs for the firm. It would be followed by the unveiling of the company's “born electric vision,” on 15 August at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in Oxfordshire, UK. Last year, Mahindra announced plans to launch eight EVs including electric models. Earlier this month, it announced a partnering agreement with Volkswagen for the latter’s batteries and EV components. This agreement will eventually convert into a supply contract, Jejurikar stated.

“Due to semiconductor shortage and commodity cost inflation we expect subdued performance over next one quarter. However, we expect strong demand for SUVs to continue over the next 2-3 years and the premiumisation trend would further pick up,” wrote Mitul Shah, head of research in a note. A strong product pipeline in both tractors and auto also bodes well for the company and will aid in margin expansion, he added.

Using the cricket analogy with regards to the company’s EV business, Anish Shah, managing director and CEO said Mahindra is in the first few overs of a test match and Reva was like a “practice match” before the test. “There is a long way to go. We will have a very strong range of electric SUVs that we will bring in. We are confident that we will have a very strong position in electric.”

For the farm equipment sector, Mahindra has earmarked a capex of Rs3400 crore through 2022 -24. Of this, Rs400 crore will go into setting up a new tractor plant. Mahindra’s share in the tractor market grew 180 basis points to 40 per cent in FY22.

With revenue of Rs 55,354 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year for the year that ended in March, it was a record year for Mahindra’s farm and auto sector.

Rs 11,900 crore—total auto capex (including EV) in auto biz Rs 3,400 crore-- Capacity addition in farm equipment June 27: New Scorpio to go on sale August 15: Unveiling of born electric vision in the UK Q1 of CY 2023: e-XUV 300 to go on sale