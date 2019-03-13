JUST IN
Business Standard

M R Kumar appointed LIC chairman, to hold the post for five years

T C Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand have been appointed as Managing Directors of the LIC for five years

Press Trust of India 

M R Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar was Zonal Manager (in-charge) of North Zone and will hold the post of the LIC Chairman for five years, it said.

T C Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand have been appointed as Managing Directors of the LIC for five years.

Suseel Kumar is Zonal Manager (in-charge), LIC South Central Zone. Anand is Zonal Manager (in-charge), Western Zone.
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 22:45 IST

