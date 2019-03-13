M R Kumar appointed LIC chairman, to hold the post for five years

M R Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the Chairman of (LIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar was Zonal Manager (in-charge) of North Zone and will hold the post of the Chairman for five years, it said.



T C Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand have been appointed as Managing Directors of the for five years.



Suseel Kumar is Zonal Manager (in-charge), South Central Zone. Anand is Zonal Manager (in-charge), Western Zone.