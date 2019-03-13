M R Kumar appointed LIC chairman, to hold the post for five years

-
M R Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Kumar was Zonal Manager (in-charge) of North Zone and will hold the post of the LIC Chairman for five years, it said.
T C Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand have been appointed as Managing Directors of the LIC for five years.
Suseel Kumar is Zonal Manager (in-charge), LIC South Central Zone. Anand is Zonal Manager (in-charge), Western Zone.
